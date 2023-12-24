Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Reaches $2.73 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Nano has a market capitalization of $149.79 million and $2.73 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,541.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.07 or 0.00165529 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.12 or 0.00530799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.96 or 0.00399528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00113253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

