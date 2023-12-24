Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 8,970 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,555 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after acquiring an additional 525,185 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 522,496 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

