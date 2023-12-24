Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hess Midstream worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after buying an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.22 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

