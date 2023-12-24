Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 402,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,387,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of MLPX opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

