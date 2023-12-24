Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

