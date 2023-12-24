Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,055 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $139.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

