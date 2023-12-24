Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.23. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $89.96.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 170.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

