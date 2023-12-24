Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.21%.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.