National Bank Financial Upgrades Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $102.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

