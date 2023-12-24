Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.41 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $162.74 million and $6.41 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,548.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.07 or 0.00531188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00398830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00048614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00113379 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,887,868,977 coins and its circulating supply is 43,206,826,189 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

