Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %

Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.