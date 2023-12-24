New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

