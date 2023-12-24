NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Cut to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $886.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $52.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,143,000 after purchasing an additional 260,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 172,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

