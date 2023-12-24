NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $166,747,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

