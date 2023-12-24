NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 100.3% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 84,577 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.9% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

