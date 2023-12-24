NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Releases Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in NIKE by 74.5% during the third quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,929 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 405,929 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 64,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.