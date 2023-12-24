Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $62.84 million and $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

