NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NNN REIT

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NNN REIT

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of NNN REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $47,837.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $47,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,412 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NNN REIT

(Get Free Report

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.