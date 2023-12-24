NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWE opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

