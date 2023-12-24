NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

