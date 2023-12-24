O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $22.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

