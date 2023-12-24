Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $107.39 million for the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 272,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,537 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.