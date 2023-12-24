OMG Network Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $123.57 million and $60.68 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

