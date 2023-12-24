Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.