Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $636,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

