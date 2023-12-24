Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Open Text were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

