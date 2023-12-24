Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.20. 5,680,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.99 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

