Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at ATB Capital

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Organigram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Organigram from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Organigram Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.48. Organigram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 137.67%. The firm had revenue of C$46.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Organigram will post 0.05632 EPS for the current year.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

