Oxen Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $7,904.42 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,616.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00165646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.52 or 0.00528565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.15 or 0.00403891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00048344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00113706 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,022,021 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

