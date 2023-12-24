PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $100.20 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $100.20 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,638,839 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,638,838.984188 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.12150631 USD and is up 12.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $3,359,742.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

