Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 863.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 877,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after buying an additional 786,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after buying an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

