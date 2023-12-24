Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.74.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

