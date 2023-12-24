Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of PCYG opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $189.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,108,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park City Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

