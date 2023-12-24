Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,975,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,396. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $102.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

