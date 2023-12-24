Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.74. 768,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,749. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.24 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

