Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 81,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,660. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

