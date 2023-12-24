Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.95. 394,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.55 and its 200 day moving average is $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.