Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $84.76. 201,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

