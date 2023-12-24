Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,197,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $83,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2105 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

