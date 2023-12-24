Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $144.09. 245,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,863. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

