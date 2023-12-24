Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,957,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.