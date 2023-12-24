Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 141,169 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,169 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.65. 4,065,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

