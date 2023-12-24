Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.71.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$38.79 and a 1 year high of C$49.22.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.174216 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.