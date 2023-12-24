Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17,038.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

