Piscataqua Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,587 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA PGX remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,544,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,282. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

