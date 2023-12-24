Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.36 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after buying an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $12,086,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 23,397 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 786,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,566. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $111.94 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.