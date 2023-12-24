PotCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $319.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00165505 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008823 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002255 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

