Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.42 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.72 or 0.00013100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $104.42 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,703.31 or 1.00059857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.65934259 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $17,612,431.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

