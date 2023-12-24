Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $297.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

