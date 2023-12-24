Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $204.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $154.21. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $3,758,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 39.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $250,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth $287,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.